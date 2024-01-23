15
40
47
33
1
26
34
7
25
35
22
9
45
18
2
14
3
23
20
44
5
24
21
38
13
16
8
39
37
11
48
32
46
43
31
49
50
4
10
29
30

Ex-Hatter is sacked as manager of Shrewsbury Town after less than a year in charge

137 Less than a minute



Taylor leaves Shrewsbury Town


Source link

137 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 11

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 11

‘It was like a Hollywood film’: Terminally ill Luton Town fan ecstatic following club’s promotion

‘It was like a Hollywood film’: Terminally ill Luton Town fan ecstatic following club’s promotion

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino delivers Levi Colwill update amid key warning for underperforming trio

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino delivers Levi Colwill update amid key warning for underperforming trio

Community Shield: Date, time and TV channel revealed for Man City vs Arsenal

Community Shield: Date, time and TV channel revealed for Man City vs Arsenal

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo