Manchester United vs Lens LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

A double-header of pre-season friendlies starts today as Manchester United welcome French side Lens to Old Trafford with the new Premier League campaign in sight. With Athletic Club up tomorrow, fans are eagerly awaiting how Erik ten Hag contends with this weekend of games in what is becoming a bit of a Red Devils tradition.
United ended their tour of the United States on a sour note after the error-ridden defeat to Borussia Dortmund and loss to Real Madrid, so will need a pair of decent results here to ensure they are in good spirits before the big kick-off against Wolves on Monday week.
Erik ten Hag has named a very strong starting line-up for this game while new signing Rasmus Hojlund has been unveiled on the pitch to the United faithful ahead of the game. Follow Man Utd vs Lens LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!
Live updates
GGGOOOOAAALLLLL!!! Man Utd 1-1 Lens | Rashford, 50′
THEY’RE LEVEL!
Man Utd 0-1 Lens: 47 mins
Erik ten Hag spoke pre-game about wanting to put his players through 90 minutes today so we may not see any substitutes, or at least very few.
This is very much a dress rehearsal for next week’s Premier League opener against Wolves.
Kick-off! Man Utd 0-1 Lens
We’re back underway at Old Trafford with Andre Onana getting a big reception from his new end following that Lens wondergoal.
No changes for either side.
Here come the players!
The second period is only moments away…
Rasmus Hojlund presented as a Man Utd player
Before kick-off, Rasmus Hojlund was paraded around Old Trafford as their new £72m striker.
How Erik ten Hag might wish he can throw him on for a late cameo today!
Close but no cigar for Man Utd
The hosts have created plenty of chances but remain goalless at the break.
Mason Mount had the best of them with an airkick as the goal gaped in front of him early on. He also saw a decent opening blocked after 20 minutes.
Alejandro Garnacho has been a menace down the left flank and has linked up particularly well with Bruno Fernandes.
We’ve not seen much from Marcus Rashford or Antony though.
Lens lead at Old Trafford
French club Lens will be very happy with how they’ve fared against Manchester United in that half.
Florian Sotoca’s goal may have been very out of the ordinary but they’ve defended stoutly and threatened on the counter.
So far, a confidence-boosting outing ahead of their Champions League return.
Man Utd 0-1 Lens: HALF TIME!
Antony sends Bruno Fernandes down the right channel and he just beats the byline to cross into the six-yard box… yet Brice Samba grabs it.
No stoppage time here and Lens lead at the break.
Man Utd 0-1 Lens: 41 mins
Luke Shaw pings a hopeful effort from 30 yards, a volley which hits the target but Brice Samba can fall on comfortably.
Man Utd 0-1 Lens: 40 mins
United are chasing a leveller as the half-time whistle draws closer.
We’ve not seen much of Antony yet but he links up with Diogo Dalot and a bit of head tennis in the box sees the ball cleared.
Source link