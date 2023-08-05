Manchester United vs Lens LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

A double-header of pre-season friendlies starts today as Manchester United welcome French side Lens to Old Trafford with the new Premier League campaign in sight. With Athletic Club up tomorrow, fans are eagerly awaiting how Erik ten Hag contends with this weekend of games in what is becoming a bit of a Red Devils tradition.

United ended their tour of the United States on a sour note after the error-ridden defeat to Borussia Dortmund and loss to Real Madrid, so will need a pair of decent results here to ensure they are in good spirits before the big kick-off against Wolves on Monday week.

Erik ten Hag has named a very strong starting line-up for this game while new signing Rasmus Hojlund has been unveiled on the pitch to the United faithful ahead of the game. Follow Man Utd vs Lens LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!