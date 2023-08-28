Transfer news LIVE! Huge Salah offer revealed; Chelsea want Arsenal star; Hojbjerg to Man United; Spurs latest

We are now in the final week of the summer transfer window, with all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool expected to be busy. The Gunners still want a new defender despite a huge summer spend already, with Barcelona’s Eric Garcia now emerging as a rather surprising target late in the window.

Over at Chelsea, meanwhile, the business is expected to continue. Romelu Lukaku and Marc Cucurella could both leave in the final few days, while the Blues are linked with a shock move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong remains a target.

Man United could move for Cucurella or Marcos Alonso as they look to cover for Luke Shaw’s injury, while they are also reportedly considering Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. It is difficult to ignore the increasing links between Mohamed Salah and Saudi Arabia, while Spurs are another primed to make a late statement as they plot a £50m move for Brennan Johnson, but face competition from Brentford. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!