Transfer news LIVE! Huge Salah offer revealed; Chelsea want Arsenal star; Hojbjerg to Man United; Spurs latest

130 3 minutes read


We are now in the final week of the summer transfer window, with all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool expected to be busy. The Gunners still want a new defender despite a huge summer spend already, with Barcelona’s Eric Garcia now emerging as a rather surprising target late in the window.

Over at Chelsea, meanwhile, the business is expected to continue. Romelu Lukaku and Marc Cucurella could both leave in the final few days, while the Blues are linked with a shock move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong remains a target.


