Transfer news LIVE! Huge Salah offer revealed; Chelsea want Arsenal star; Hojbjerg to Man United; Spurs latest

We are now in the final week of the summer transfer window, with all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool expected to be busy. The Gunners still want a new defender despite a huge summer spend already, with Barcelona’s Eric Garcia now emerging as a rather surprising target late in the window.
Over at Chelsea, meanwhile, the business is expected to continue. Romelu Lukaku and Marc Cucurella could both leave in the final few days, while the Blues are linked with a shock move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong remains a target.
Man United could move for Cucurella or Marcos Alonso as they look to cover for Luke Shaw’s injury, while they are also reportedly considering Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. It is difficult to ignore the increasing links between Mohamed Salah and Saudi Arabia, while Spurs are another primed to make a late statement as they plot a £50m move for Brennan Johnson, but face competition from Brentford. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!
Race on for Johnson
Tottenham face competition from Brentford for Brennan Johnson.
The Nottingham Forest man remains a key target for Spurs, who are eyeing a deal for the £50m-rated star before the end of the window.
However, Fabrizio Romano reports that Brentford have today submitted a £43m bid plus add-ons for Johnson, with that offer including a sell-on clause. That has been rejected though, with Spurs still believed to be leading the race.
Maguire staying at Man United
Manchester United have told West Ham that Harry Maguire is not for sale.
The England centre back turned down a £30m move to West Ham earlier this summer, but David Moyes had been hoping to persuade Maguire to change his mind.
However, The Times report that United will block any sale as they look to deal with a number of injury problems in defence.
Hojbjerg to Man United?
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has reportedly been offered to Manchester United.
The Telegraph claim that Spurs are open to selling the midfielder before the end of the window, having been willing to let him join Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.
United are considering making a move, but no final decision has yet been made.
Al-Ittihad prepare huge Salah offer
Al-Ittihad are prepared to offer a total package of £129m for Mohamed Salah.
The Saudi club remain keen on signing the Liverpool forward this summer, despite Jurgen Klopp insisting the Egyptian will not be leaving Anfield.
CBS claim that Al-Ittihad are set to make an initial bid of £85m, and a further £44m in add-ons. One to keep an eye on…
Hammers want Brazilian striker
Are West Ham set to strengthen further?
It’s been a brilliant start to the season for the Hammers, who sit second in the table after three games.
They have been active in the window already following Declan Rice’s departure and there could be more to come, with Sky Sports reporting that the club’s technical director Tim Steidten is in Brazil as he holds talks with Corinthians over a move for striker Yuri Alberto.
Man United eye left-backs
With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out, Man United’s hunt for left-backs continues.
Marca claim that United have offered Marcos Alonso a two-year contract, while it’s also suggested they are close to agreeing a deal to bring Marc Cucurella in on loan from Chelsea.
Hard to believe both will be arriving at Old Trafford this week…
Nunes pushing for City move
Matheus Nunes wants to push through a move to Manchester City.
Wolves have rejected a £47m bid for the midfielder and The Athletic report that Nunes has now refused to train, with the 25-year-old desperate to join City.
It’s claimed that Wolves intend to reintegrate Nunes once the transfer window closes, should their valuation not be met.
Bradley Barcola to Chelsea latest
Lyon winger Bradley Barcola is one of the latest names to be linked with a move to Chelsea but Fabrizio Romano has provided an update.
He claims the Frenchman is NOT close to a move to Stamford Bridge despite talks between the two clubs.
Joao Cancelo close to Barcelona transfer
Here we go, Barcelona fans!
Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark treatment to the move that wil see Joao Cancelo leaving Manchester City on loan for the Camp Nou.
Chelsea target new attacking trio INCLUDING Emile Smith Rowe
It never stops at Chelsea, does it?
According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are considering moves for Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal, Barcelona’s Raphinha and Ferran Torres.
