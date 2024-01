The January transfer window is open and some big names are being linked to Arsenal and Chelsea, while Tottenham are battling to seal their first signing of the month. A new defender is top of the Gunners’ wish list with Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato and Ferdi Kadioglu of Fenerbahce linked today, while Ivan Toney may become a loan target and there has been a hint of hope regarding Quinten Timber.