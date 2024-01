Mikel Arteta has poured cold water on the idea of Arsenal signing a striker this month, though the Gunners are rumoured to be plotting a deal for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Ivan Toney has spoken out on his future, with Arsenal also eyeing Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato and Brazil’s ‘little Messi’ Estevao Willian, with Chelsea and Manchester United also on his trail.