Transfer news LIVE! Shock Kane twist; Caicedo to Liverpool TODAY; Spurs want Lukaku; Raya to Arsenal

A shock late twist has occurred in Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich. Tottenham are reportedly looking to renegotiate the terms of his sale with the striker waiting near Stansted Airport to get the green light to fly out and sign a four-year deal with the German giants.

The race is on for a replacement with Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku a shock candidate. Speaking of the Blues, Liverpool are poised to beat Chelsea to the blockbuster signing of Moises Caicedo. Reports claim the Reds have launched an enormous 11th-hour bid for the Ecuador midfielder worth a British-record £110m, with a medical already scheduled as Jurgen Klopp plans talks with a player who had his heart set on Chelsea. Caicedo is heading to Anfield as early as today as Brighton prepare to accept the offer, unless there is one final twist to come from Chelsea, who remain hot in pursuit of Liverpool’s former target in Romeo Lavia.


