Transfer news LIVE! Shock Kane twist; Caicedo to Liverpool TODAY; Spurs want Lukaku; Raya to Arsenal

A shock late twist has occurred in Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich. Tottenham are reportedly looking to renegotiate the terms of his sale with the striker waiting near Stansted Airport to get the green light to fly out and sign a four-year deal with the German giants.
The race is on for a replacement with Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku a shock candidate. Speaking of the Blues, Liverpool are poised to beat Chelsea to the blockbuster signing of Moises Caicedo. Reports claim the Reds have launched an enormous 11th-hour bid for the Ecuador midfielder worth a British-record £110m, with a medical already scheduled as Jurgen Klopp plans talks with a player who had his heart set on Chelsea. Caicedo is heading to Anfield as early as today as Brighton prepare to accept the offer, unless there is one final twist to come from Chelsea, who remain hot in pursuit of Liverpool’s former target in Romeo Lavia.
David Raya should complete his move to Arsenal today. West Ham are looking to wrap up their respective deals for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Shock Harry Kane twist
Tottenham are attempting to change the terms of Harry Kane’s deal at the last minute, report Sky Sports.
The England captain was apparently on his way to Stansted Airport to fly to Munich and sign for Bayern when his driver was instructed to turn around.
Kane is now waiting at a family home near the airport waiting for permission to leave the country!
Spurs eye Lukaku as Kane replacement
La Gazzetta dello Sport say Tottenham are weighing up a move for Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, as they search for a new striker.
The Belgian has become an outcast at Stamford Bridge after a return to Inter Milan collapsed, with Juventus fans clear they don’t want him either.
Lukaku is said to not be too keen on staying in England and Ange Postecoglou would take some convincing to do the deal, but he’d come relatively cheap!
Man United in talks over Altay Bayindir after Heaton injury
Manchester United look to be in the market for another new goalkeeper.
The Red Devils splashed £47.2m to bring in Andre Onana from Inter Milan as their new No1 last month after David de Gea exited at the end of his contract.
But an injury suffered by veteran back-up Tom Heaton on the eve of the new season has disrupted Erik ten Hag’s plans beyond that, with Dean Henderson having been expected to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal after his own injury recovery, Matej Kovar seemingly on the way to Bayer Leverkusen and Radek Vitek also injured.
With Nathan Bishop having also joined Sunderland, it leaves United very short on support and competition for Onana.
According to the Daily Mail, United are discussing a £5m deal with Fenerbahce for Turkish international Altay Bayindir, with the Istanbul giants set to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred.
Harry Kane chooses Bayern Munich over Tottenham stay
Here is more from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick on Harry Kane opting to join Bayern Munich…
Harry Kane is set to complete a move to Bayern Munich on Friday after opting to leave Tottenham for the German champions.
Kane has received permission from Spurs to travel to Munich and undergo a medical ahead of signing a four-year deal with Bayern.
After a summer of protracted negotiations, Spurs agreed a fee with Bayern understood to be worth more than £86.4million on Wednesday but Kane was initially unsure if he would make the move or remain at his boyhood club for at least a further season.
He wanted his future resolved before the start of the new campaign when Tottenham visit Brentford on Sunday, and had been enjoying training under new Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou.
Arsenal set to complete David Raya transfer today
Arsenal should wrap up their latest deal of a hugely impressive transfer summer today.
With the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz already signed up, the Gunners are also poised to complete their swoop for David Raya.
Arsenal will pay an initial £3m to take Raya on loan for the whole 2023/24 season and then have the option to complete a permanent deal next summer for a further fee of £27m – much less than the £40m up front initially demanded by Brentford.
The Spanish goalkeeper, who will compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the No1 spot at the Emirates Stadium after Matt Turner joined Nottingham Forest earlier this week, underwent a medical at London Colney yesterday.
Arsenal want Raya to be available for Saturday’s Premier League home opener against Forest, so all the formalities of the deal should in theory be completed in the hours ahead.
Chelsea see new Romeo Lavia bid rejected
Unless there is one final play to be made, Liverpool’s mammoth £110m deal for Moises Caicedo looks set to leave Chelsea scrambling on the midfielder front.
USA captain Tyler Adams looks poised to join from relegated Leeds after his £20m buyout clause was triggered and he underwent a medical on Thursday.
But Chelsea now want Liverpool’s former target in Romeo Lavia, with The Times reporting that a new bid worth around £48m has been rejected by Southampton.
The Saints have been adamant throughout this busy window that they want to bank upwards of £50m for the teenage Belgian international, and don’t look likely to change that stance anytime soon.
Harry Kane to complete Bayern Munich move today
Look away Tottenham fans, because the news you have been dreading looks set to become a reality in the hours ahead.
It remained unclear as of last night if Harry Kane would really join Bayern Munich after their latest bid of £86.4m was accepted by Spurs on Thursday.
Some suggested that he still wanted the move, others said he was leaning towards one final season in north London.
However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports this morning that Kane has Spurs’ blessing to fly out to Germany today to complete a Bayern medical and pen a four-year contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions.
The England captain is expected to be handed the No9 shirt at the Allianz Arena. It’s happening!
Liverpool to beat Chelsea to Caicedo after £110m bid
There’s only one place to start on the transfer front this morning, with Liverpool set to beat Chelsea to a massive deal for Moises Caicedo.
It was reported yesterday that essentially the highest bidder by the end of Thursday would get the wantaway Ecuador midfielder, with Brighton wanting a long and protracted saga that has now dominated two consecutive transfer windows finally put to bed before the new season begins.
Fabrizio Romano reports that the Seagulls are poised to accept a mammoth bid from Liverpool that includes a total package worth a British-record £110million, which was higher than Chelsea’s late-night offer of £100m.
He adds that the Reds already have a medical scheduled, with Jurgen Klopp set to speak to Caicedo this morning to convince him over a move to Anfield after he had his heart set on Stamford Bridge.
Is there another late twist in this transfer tale to come? Klopp is due to address the media at 10am ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against – yes, you guessed it – Chelsea on Sunday…
Kane confirms to Bayern he wants to join
Harry Kane is now more likely to join Bayern Munich than stay at Tottenham.
That’s the latest from Sky Germany, who claim further talks have taken place tonight between Bayern, Spurs and Kane’s management.
Kane has confirmed to Bayern that he wants to join.
Liverpool ready to break transfer record for Caicedo
Moises Caicedo’s agent is in London for talks with Chelsea and Brighton over a transfer.
The Secret Scout claims Caicedo’s preference is still to join the Blues.
However, The Times claim that Liverpool are ready to break their transfer record for Caicedo – which is currently Darwin Nunez’s £86million move last summer.
