Treasury set aside US$12m to deal with the cholera crisis

TANATSWA KANDENGA

Treasury has set aside US$12m to deal with the cholera outbreak wreaking havoc across the country, it has been learnt.

The development was revealed by Information Minister, Jenfan Muswere.

“Cabinet received an update on the cholera outbreak as presented by the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

“In response to the cholera challenges, orders for medicines and commodities have been placed through mize on lead time.

“The treasury’s office approved and set aside a budget of US$12m that will help to cube and help cholera preparedness and response.

“Also, healthy awareness campaigns and educational campaigns on cholera prevention and control measures including hygiene, promotion are being carried out in most provinces across the nation,” Muswere said.

According to him, orders for supplies and medications have been made through NatPharm in order to give preference to regional producers, cut lead times, and lessen the spread of cholera.

More than 5,000 cases and 120 suspected cholera deaths have been reported in Zimbabwe.

Related