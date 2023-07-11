Eddie Hearn leaks Tyson Fury next opponent announcement

The WBC champion was last in action back in December and has since seen talks to fight Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua break down.

Promoter Frank Warren insists the ‘Gypsy King’ is not to blame for that, citing Usyk’s apparent refusal to fight what would have been an undisputed clash in England in favour of a big-money deal in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua hit out at the likes of Fury and Deontay Wilder for the inactivity that has plagued boxing’s most iconic division as he gears up for another instalment of his grudge match against Dillian Whyte.

The two will meet at London’s 02 Arena in August, two weeks before Usyk defends his unified world heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois.

While any meeting between Fury and Ngannou would likely attract eyeballs, it will unlikely quench the collective thirst of fight fans eager to see the undisputed fight with Usyk.

Speaking to IFLTV, Hearn said: “Fury is fighting Ngannou.

“That will be announced, I think in Saudi, [either] today or tomorrow, whenever it is.”