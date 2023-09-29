U2 Release New Single ‘Atomic City‘ – The new track Atomic City is out today.

The track, produced by Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite. It was recorded at Sound City in LA. The release comes ahead of the band’s upcoming run of dates. They will be at Sphere in Las Vegas celebrating their seminal 1991 album Achtung Baby.

Atomic City is a 3 ½ minute homage to the magnetic spirit of 70’s post punk with a nod to Blondie. Blondie’s pioneering work with Giorgio Moroder inspired and influenced the band. Bono says “It’s a love song to our audience ’where you are is where I’ll be.”

Atomic City is itself a 1950’s nickname for Las Vegas, from a time when nuclear fascination swept the nation and the city promoted itself as a centre of atomic tourism due to its proximity to the Nevada Test Site.

The video is directed by Ben Kutchins, with creative direction by Tarik Mikou with Moment Factory Music. It features U2’s late night surprise performance of the track in Downtown Las Vegas just last week. This, the same Fremont Street location where U2 filmed their iconic video for ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ over 36 years ago.

Live Performances

U2 will kick off ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ today, Friday 29th September. The 25-date run of shows will see the band launch the world’s brand new most state-of-the-art venue.

This latest ambitious project celebrates the band’s acclaimed album Achtung Baby, as well as its accompanying industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 and firmly establish the band’s reputation as artists who have consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation.

Atomic City available as a digital single in Standard audio, HD audio and also in Spatial/Atmos; and a Limited Edition 7’’ Vinyl and Limited Edition CD single.

If you enjoyed U2 Release New Single ‘Atomic City’ read more on International artist here