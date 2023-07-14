UK/RSA Rock Singer-Songwriter Brothers Gareth & Mark Haze Release Special Colab Single ‘Home’

‘Home‘ is the first single from London, UK-based Singer-Songwriter Gareth Haze and features his brother, South African-based Singer-Songwriter Mark Haze. This Acoustic Folk Rock ballad talks about coming home to someone you love even when the chaos of life and the world around us seemingly confuses and consumes us.

Also known by many as the former drummer for his brother Mark Haze, Gareth moved to the UK in 2017 where he decided to take on the challenge of performing solo in unfamiliar territory. This experience has inspired the songs for his forthcoming album ‘Stranger in a Strange Land‘.

Gareth recently spent time back in South Africa after his and Mark’s father passed away. During the visit, the two brothers couldn’t resist working on music together, resulting in Mark featuring on ‘Home‘, as well as co-producing the track with Gareth. They have also started work on the rest of the album, which they will be co-producing across continents to create something truly special.

Download/Stream 'Home' HERE

About Mark Haze

South African Singer-Songwriter and full-time touring musician Mark Haze is known for his wide vocal range and electric large live performances. Mark skilfully delivers a signature combination of high energy Rock ‘n Roll and silky Old-school Soul, fused with raw emotional Blues, guaranteed to have audiences singing along on their feet!

On-stage Mark oozes charisma, with the distinctive ability to confidently command both large audiences, and personally connect with audiences in intimate venues – not an easy task when moving from large stages with a full band to a smaller acoustic setup where he is face to face with the audience. His powerful soaring vocals, skilled soulful guitar playing, and pulsing rhythms are a force to be reckoned with, delivering a show experience like no other – an escape into a world where nothing else matters, where you find yourself lost in the moment and his music. Each performance is treated as though it would be his last.

Off-stage, Mark shows appreciation for his fans, always taking the time to meet them at every show. Mark shares that “I believe to really love music, is to find the beauty in all forms and genres and embrace it” Mark is a natural showman with influences ranging from Rock Icons like Queen, The Beatles & Lenny Kravitz, Blues Masters Eric Clapton & B.B. King, to modern artists like Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Fallout Boy & Jack Garrat. Mark is known for experimenting sonically, merging contemporary Pop & Electronic Cultures with the historic timelessness and beauty of Rock, Soul, and Blues.

Photo by: Nicci Hayden



About Gareth Haze

Gareth Haze is a multi-instrumentalist Singer-Songwriter playing guitar, drums, piano, marimba, xylophone, timpani, and percussion. He comes from a family where music was always appreciated and encouraged, and he likes to keep it simple, performing a blend of Folk, Rock, Pop, and Blues. His music is primarily acoustic based, but is not opposed to including electric guitars, drums, bass, and anything else his songs need. He really loves the production style of bands like The Beatles and Queen and loves the lyrical style of artists like Frank Turner and Dashboard Confessional … poetic, but honest and relatable. Artists like Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan are also strong influential to him, as they’re able to take simple songs and make them deep and impactful.

Being a fan of Rock and Punk music, he likes to apply a DIY Punk ethos to what he does on stage, trying to find a balance between playing to the best of his ability, but also letting go and just pushing all his feelings out through music to the audience. He feels that even though he would love to play all the right notes all the time, he would rather play a wrong note with conviction, than play it perfectly and not give it his all.

