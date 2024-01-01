[WATCH] Uncle Murda Delivers Another Epic Yearly Recap: ‘Rap Up 2023’

Brooklyn rap veteran Uncle Murda has once again delivered his annual “Rap Up” song, and this year’s edition doesn’t shy away from humor and brutal commentary aimed at various figures in the music industry. Released on January 1, “Rap Up 2023” recaps the drama and headlines of the past year in a six-minute track that covers a range of topics.

One of the notable mentions in the song is aimed at André 3000 and his solo album, “New Blue Sun.” Murda doesn’t hold back, expressing his disappointment and echoing sentiments shared by others in the industry. He raps, “André 3000 finally put some shit out, honestly, he was better off not putting shit out.” The critique extends to André 3000’s choice of playing the flute on the album.

Sexyy Red, one of the breakout stars of 2023 and HipHopDX’s Rookie of the Year, also faces Uncle Murda’s commentary. Murda references a sex tape involving Sexyy Red and offers advice to the artist, urging her to take precautions to avoid STDs.

The ongoing tension around the YSL RICO trial is addressed, with Uncle Murda calling on Young Thug to clarify the allegations that Gunna is a “snitch.” He reluctantly gives props to Gunna’s album “A Gift & A Curse.”

The track doesn’t shy away from controversial subjects, tackling issues such as Remy Ma allegedly cheating on Papoose, Keke Palmer’s claims of abuse against her ex Darius Jackson, and Jamie Foxx’s “medical complication,” which Uncle Murda suggests may be related to “bad coke.”

Boosie Badazz and T.I.’s tumultuous relationship, Lizzo’s sexual harassment lawsuit, and Blueface’s claims are also discussed in the song. However, one delicate subject left untouched is the string of sexual assault lawsuits filed against Diddy. Uncle Murda hints that he “might” address these in an upcoming “part two” of the song.

Listen below.






