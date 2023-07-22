Cuba’s Reverse Scored The Win At Spanish Speaking Rap Battle Red Bull Batalla Opening Qualifier

Last week, in the Boyle Heights section of the City of Angels, the worlds largest Spanish speaking rap battle circuit held its opening qualifiers. Red Bull Batalla hosted the first qualifier of the season for a modest crowd at Don Quixote, where Cuba’s own Reverse of the TCR crew walked away with the win.

With sixteen contestants to open up the inaugural qualifier in Los Angeles, the elimination bracket was evenly yoked, with Reverse taking on J. Luna, NYC’s El Dilema facing off against Maluque, Santa Mykah, who was the only female in the competition, battling Chuma and L.A. favorite Boss taking on Klaze.

The brackets quickly narrowed down to the final four, which went into sudden death twice thanks to famed emcee and judge Sara Socass and eventually the last two contestants. 20-year-old Reverse unanimously walked away with the W, putting him in the running for the Batalla National finals in Dallas in November of this year.

The next Batalla qualifier is slated for next month in Miami.





