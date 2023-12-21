Offset and Cardi B Set to Perform at Separate NYE Parties at Same Miami Hotel

New Year’s Eve may bring some fireworks to the same hotel in Miami Beach. With their relationship seemingly on the rocks, Cardi B and Offset will perform at Fontainebleau at separate parties.

Page Six notes Offset will take the stage at LIV Miami, while Cardi B will be at the Luxe poolside video. The two scheduled the bags before their relationship publicly hit the rocks.

Offset is currently the target of the Internet’s wrath over alleged mistreatment of Cardi B. But for his birthday, he appeared utterly unbothered. Hitting Instagram, Offset dropped off a collection of pictures dripped in Balenciaga. “Blessed to see another year,” he wrote.

According to TMZ, while Cardi B was at home ranging on IG Live, Offset was partying until 5 am at Coco Miami and Playa. Plenty of women were around for the night, including a sprinter who escorted ladies around the citiy. Joining Offset in the streets were Southside, Justin Combs, Ari Fletcher, and Miami HEAT players Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Thomas Bryant.





