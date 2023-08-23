Nia Long Asks for Primary Custody of Son Shared with Ime Udoka

Nia Long asks for primary custody of the son she shares with Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. According to TMZ, Long claims Udoka is not active in supporting the kid.

A new filing in Los Angeles court shows a request for primary legal and physical custody of their shared 11-year-old son, Kez. Long also asked for Udoka to visit their child in what is “consistent with the child’s best interest.”

Udoka has not yet responded to the request, and a ruling is pending.

In May, Udoka received his new job and many want to know what his former lover, Nia Long, had to say about it. Over the weekend, Long fired off a small statement.

“The best revenge, is no revenge, Move on. Be happy,” Long wrote.

The comment comes after Long thanked Stephen A. Smith for his thoughts about her following Udoka’s hiring.

“If you mention him and another woman, inevitably, she’s going to come up,” Smith said. “How come nobody thought about the sister? How come they just left her out there standing on her own? I will always defend her. I will always defend her on this issue.”

Long’s message to Stephen A.: “Thank you @stephenasmith for your support. TBC… ‘The most disrespected person in America is the black woman’ – Malcolm X.”





