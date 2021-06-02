Teachers’ Association members demonstrate below Mbuya Nehanda statue

Today, members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) staged a flash demonstration below the statue of Mbuya Nehanda in the capital demanding better pay.

They could be seen singing and dancing, pointing out that they have delivered the promise on season of protests:

“We promised and we delivered. We were at Mbuya Nehanda statue drawing inspiration to #SaveOurEducationZw A season of sustained protests to #SaveOurEducationZw is upon us.”

MOMENTS AGO: The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe has staged a flash demo below the statue of Mbuya Nehanda in central Harare demanding better pay pic.twitter.com/JNOzU7v5jG — ZimLive (@zimlive) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, ARTUZ says at some schools in Mashonaland West total school compliment voted against the opening of schools without addressing the incapacitation crisis.

The body says on 28 June 2021 some schools won’t be able to open for second term.