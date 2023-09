In a recent interview on The Art Of Dialogue podcast, rapper and brother to late Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, Mopreme Shakur, talked about how he managed to land the rap feature on Tony Toni Toné’s smash single “Feels Good”, which was originally supposed to feature then superstar MC Hammer. From there, Shakur delved into how his little brother almost landed a role in Star Wars because of his close relationship with Samuel L. Jackson.