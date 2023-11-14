Thank God Fest Makes a Return In 2024 – Get ready to be surrounded by loved ones, praise in song, and to revel in the wholesomeness. The fan-favourite Thank God Fest makes a triumphant comeback in the New Year. The event to be held at Emmarentia Gardens, Johannesburg on Saturday, 27 January 2024.

Thank God Fest Line-Up

The event promises to be a joyous explosion of music! Expect to see Nqubeko Mbatha, Mnqobi Nxumalo, Oncemore Six and Gugu Ntombela. The featured artists are Lwazi Khumalo, along with HLE. Brace yourselves for a day filled with positivity and gratitude. The focus is on bringing people together through uplifting performances and community connection.

What to Expect at God Fest

Transformed into a fantastic family-friendly fiesta of music, food, and fashion. Thank God Fest invites attendees to soak up the good vibes while enjoying the word, worship, arts & crafts and delicious food. All in the midst of a divine atmosphere.

The good times will be secure with a safe environment, including a special area just for the little ones. For those unable to join in person, fear not! A live-streaming ticket option will be available through Webtickets,. These are up for grabs starting 20 January 2024. Brace yourselves for fantastic acts, including surprise acts yet to be announced.

“We are beyond excited to bring the festival back for another round of joy and celebration. Our team has created an unforgettable day of worship and fun. The spirit of God will be felt as we give thanks for the blessing of being here. A chance to start the New Year with His voice guiding us.” ~ HLE Thank God Fest Founder

About Thank God Fest

The annual Thank God Fest is the brainchild of South African born, International Gospel artist, HLE. Her vision, to see the culture of gratitude maintained as the year begins, right to the very end. Held in January in her home country, this first-of-a-kind event connects culture and community through worship.

With a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, fashionistas and festival goers experience a wide range of street food options, arts & crafts, and Christian music from well-known Gospel artists, as well as rising stars. An opportunity for community is also at the core of the event.

Tickets are now available for purchase on Webtickets and at PicknPay stores nationwide. Gates will open at 10AM on event day.

Follow Thank God Fest on socials

Instagram @thankgodfest