[WATCH] Tony Yayo: I Started The ‘BBL’ Movement

While out on 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour, G-Unit soldiers Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda appeared on the Danza Project podcast, where the two crime rhyme vets discussed who was the first to bring the thick women to the forefront of Hip Hop videos.

Murda gave flowers to the late DJ Kay Slay, saying, he “was the godfather. He damn near brought that to the game with them magazines.” Yayo interjected, saying, “I’m like, ‘I might want some chocolate with the fatty in my shit!’ So it came to a point where I’m like, ‘Listen, man. I gotta have this in my video.’ That’s why in ‘So Seductive’ I had Buffie the Body. She was the first BBL you seen in your life.”

Yayo added, “So when you think about it, I started the BBL movement! Give me my props! I started the BBL movement. I did! Not me personally, but I started the movement … That was ’04, ’05, ’06.” He concluded by saying, “Slay was rocking hard, but I put that s**t on the forefront with the video ‘So Seductive.’ That was the fattest ass you seen, shout out to Buffie.”





