Attorney in YSL RICO Trial Faces Gang-Related Charges

Nicole Fegan, attorney for one of the defendants, now faces gang-related charges. According to WBS-TV Atlanta, Fegan was arrested and released on a $40,000 bond from Fulton County Jail

As confirmed by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Fegan’s charges stem from allegations of contacting a suspect involved in a 2022 shooting. Atlanta police reported Fegan’s arrest on charges including participating in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to tamper with evidence.

Despite her release on bond, details of Fegan’s alleged actions reveal troubling connections to criminal activity. Fegan purportedly advised a suspect to dispose of evidence and informed him of impending arrest warrants, actions not aligned with her role as an attorney.

As investigations continue, questions arise regarding Fegan’s involvement and the implications for legal proceedings in the Young Slime Life case. Channel 2 Action News has contacted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for further details, underscoring the gravity of these unfolding events.





