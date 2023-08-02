Pianist, Composer, and Lyricist Benjamin Fisher Releases Emotionally Charged Single ‘Time’

Benjamin Fisher is a talented young artist from Cape Town that we are proud to introduce to the world. Following the success of ‘What It Was’, Fisher’s latest ‘Time’ is an emotive ballad that will resonate with many.

To really experience the sonic force that is Benjamin Fisher, you need to see him playing his instrument of choice. His tall frame set straight on the stool, his fingers flying back and forth, he doesn’t so much play the piano as embody an instrument he’s been playing since he was a young child.

Fisher’s song “Time” delivers a familiar yet often overlooked message. It brings to light the parts of ourselves we prefer to hide, acknowledging that we all have moments of shame and imperfection, despite trying to present an idealistic image to others. By recognising and addressing these aspects of ourselves, we discover our capacity for goodness. ‘Time‘ emphasises our constant evolution and learning, reminding us that embracing this journey leads us in the right direction if we choose to embrace it.

Fisher inhabits ‘Time’ with the irresistible confidence of an artist who’s born to it. Which, in many ways, he was. His first memory of hearing music in a way that wasn’t just as someone receiving it but as something he wanted to be part of came when he was about five or six years old. He was listening, as young kids do, to a children’s song that his teacher was playing through a CD player. When the song finished and the rest of the class moved away, he sat there transfixed, enthralled, feeling the magic of what was coming out of the small music player.

