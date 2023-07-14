Jon Batiste Releases New Single ‘Drink Water’ Ft. Jon Bellion & Fireboy DML

Multi-Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste releases “Drink Water” from his forthcoming album World Music Radio, out August 18 via Verve/Interscope. The summer anthem features album co-executive producer Jon Bellion and singer Fireboy DML. Watch the visualizer for the song below and pre-order ‘World Music Radio‘ HERE.

On “Drink Water,” Batiste, Fireboy DML, and Bellion remind listeners to “take a deep breath, drink water” when overwhelmed by life’s currents.

Batiste says, “Traveling with my wife, leaning into the culturally diverse group of friends and family that make up my inner circle birthed the foundations for what is now World Music Radio – much of which was recorded in transit, hotel rooms, basements and on smartphones either abroad or near big bodies of water.”

“Drink Water” follows the announcement of World Music Radio with lead single “Calling Your Name,” which received extensive press coverage including Offbeat – “Batiste has proven his ability to transcend genres”, Stereogum – “a short, bouncy synthpop number” and UPROXX – “groovy… silky vocals”. Watch the visualizer for “Calling Your Name” HERE.

Batiste is also scheduled to participate in the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series to celebrate his album release on August 18th. World Music Radio is available now for pre-order HERE, including exclusive color vinyl, signed items, and other merchandise. For more information on Jon Batiste and World Music Radio, visit HERE

Tracklist

Hello, Billy Bob Raindance (ft. Native Soul) Be Who You Are (ft. J.I.D, NewJeans, Camilo) Worship My Heart (ft. Rita Payés) Drink Water (ft. Jon Bellion, Fireboy DML) Calling Your Name Clair De Lune (ft. Kenny G) Butterfly 17th Ward Prelude Uneasy (ft. Lil Wayne) CALL NOW (504-305-8269) (ft. Michael Batiste) Chassol BOOM FOR REAL MOVEMENT 18’ (Heroes) Master Power Running Away (ft. Leigh-Anne) Goodbye, Billy Bob White Space Wherever You Are (Bonus track) Life Lesson (ft. Lana Del Rey)

Follow & Connect with Jon Batiste Online

Twitter

Instagram

Tiktok

Facebook

Source: Universal Music Africa