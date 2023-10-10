Birdman Claims Bad Bunny Has Been Signed to Drake’s OVO Since “Day One”

Bad Bunny is OVO? According to Birdman, that’s the deal. Speaking on Clubhouse with Wack 100, Birdman revealed that Bad Bunny has been secretly signed to Drake since “day one.”

“Bad Bunny already signed to Drake,” Birdman said. “Y’all just don’t know it. Of course, OVO, day one.”

Birdman says that Bad Bunny has actually been signed to Drake and OVO since “day one” pic.twitter.com/tdzOIK8Jot — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 9, 2023

Last week, Drake was joined by Bad Bunny on the new single “Gently.”

Bad Bunny is officially reloaded and ready to drop a new album. Hitting Instagram, Bad Bunny announced his new album will be coming soon.

Bad Bunny is officially reloaded and ready to drop a new album. Hitting Instagram, Bad Bunny announced his new album will be coming soon.

“The most anticipated day by many has arrived,” Bunny wrote on Instagram. In a trailer, Bunny pulls up in a vintage Rolls Royce before exciting to an insane amount of fanfare. The album is set to drop this Friday and is called Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow).





