Maren Morris’ Epic Feuds in 7 Clicks

Maren Morris started beef with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, after the beauty blogger shared a post about transgender children in August 2022.

Brittany wrote alongside a makeup tutorial that she truly wanted to thank her parents for not changing her gender when she faced her tomboy phase when she was younger. She added that she loved “this girly life.”

The Dirt Road Anthem crooner responded to his wife, saying that he was glad, too, as they would not have worked out if Britanny’s parents changed her status.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Morris responded to Britanny’s post. “You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another a—— dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.'”

A few hours later, Brittany called the female country singer “Karen Morris” and explained that some parents make life-altering decisions for their children.

Morris continuously shared posts thereafter, including posts about toxic positivity.