Ukraine vs England: Jordan Henderson safe for now as Gareth Southgate lacks convincing alternatives

he first international break since the start of the season and the end of the transfer window comes with a fresh headache for Gareth Southgate ahead of tomorrow’s European Championship qualifier against Ukraine.

When England last met back in June, Jordan Henderson was Liverpool captain and Southgate’s Mr. Dependable, starting the big wins over North Macedonia and Malta, which all but assured safe passage to Germany.


