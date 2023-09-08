29
US Open: Climate protestors cause 45minute delay as Coco Gauff reaches US Open final

C

limate change protestors disrupted the US Open women’s semi-finals on Friday causing a 45minute delay after one glued his bare feet to the ground.

Wearing End Fossil Fuels T-shirts, they caused play to be halted in the first semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova as they started chanting “end fossil fuels”.


