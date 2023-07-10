35
45
46
25
23
5
40
18
49
48
33
43
2
26
47
3
39
30
24
11
16
1
21
8
37
20
9
34
14
38
29
22
50
28
31
44
13
15
32
7
4
10

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini has the potential to be a Centre Court thriller

132 3 minutes read


I

t was just a few days before Wimbledon that Matteo Berrettini’s team sat him down and said he needed to decide whether to play or not.

Since mid-April, he had played just once competitively and managed to win just three games, perpetually beset as he was by an abdominal problem.


Source link

132 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Breaking :Liverpool crowned EPL Champions

Will VAR’s Flawed Science Survive the return of fans?

Carlos Alcaraz shifts grass expectations after easy win to reach Queen’s quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz shifts grass expectations after easy win to reach Queen’s quarter-finals

Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo