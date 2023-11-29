50 Cent Eyes Revolt Purchase After Diddy Stepped Down as CEO: ‘I’ll Give You a Few Dollars For It Now!’

Diddy has stepped down from his position as CEO of Revolt, which now has 50 Cent inquiring if he could buy the network.

Hitting social media, 50 wrote: “👀I’ll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out.”

He added, “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends 😳I’m serious call my phone 📱.”

👀I’ll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends 😳I’m serious call my phone 📱 • pic.twitter.com/DOWYW8q8e3 — 50cent (@50cent) November 28, 2023

Following three separate lawsuits for sexual assault, Diddy has stepped down from his chairman position at Revolt Network. Combs representatives have confirmed the move to Variety.

Following the announcement, Revolt released a statement on Instagram:

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt.

While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.

Our focus has always been one that reflects out commitment to the colletive journey of REVOLT – one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevated, and championing our culture – and that continues.”

Most recently, according to TMZ, Diddy was sued by Joi Dickerson-Neal, whom he encountered when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991.

Dickerson-Neal states Diddy took her out for chicken and waffles at a Harlem restaurant and took her to a recording studio. She stated her legs “felt rubbery,” and she couldn’t stand, believing she got drugged during the meal.

After the studio, she was driven to a house where she was sexually assaulted and the moment was secretly recorded.

She’s suing Diddy under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which expired on Thanksgiving. A spokesperson responded to the suit.

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” the spokesperson said. “Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”





