The Source |50 Cent Teases Young Thug Interrogation With Classic Humor

Whelp, 50 Cent has once again proven that no trending topic in hip hop escapes his radar. The Queens rapper turned media mogul decided to poke fun at the viral buzz surrounding Young Thug’s four hour interrogation footage with a post on the Gram that had fans laughing.

The clip he shared featured a man dancing to The Dramatics’ timeless track “In the Rain,” along with the caption: “This how you gotta move in the streets now because these [ninjas] telling. BE CAREFUL NOW!”

Even though 50 did not drop any names, the timing of the post made the target clear. It came just hours after the interrogation video of Young Thug surfaced online, sparking heated debates throughout the rap world about loyalty, street code, and the blurred line between survival and snitching.

Get this, speculation widely across social media hot takes, swirled that Thug may have struck a deal with authorities, though no evidence has verified the rumors.

Hence, hot takes.

Thug quickly addressed the chatter on X, writing: “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” His words emphasized his refusal to accept any claims that he betrayed his people.

What’s more, the drama escalated further after leaked jail calls revealed Thug criticizing YSL member Gunna for acknowledging YSL as a “gang” during his plea deal. Thug argued that Gunna’s admission weakened the defense and strengthened the prosecution’s RICO case. “He gave the jurors the agreement that it’s a gang,” Thug said during the call. “That’s a lie. That’s RICO. You really just got a n**** life took.”

With all eyes on the case, 50 Cent’s comedic take added another layer to a moment that continues to divide opinions across the culture.