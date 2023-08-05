A$AP Rocky’s Tweet Leads Fans to Believe His Album is Coming Soon

A$AP Rocky now has fans on alert after a tweet hinting when his new album will arrive. Hitting Twitter, Rocky let fly a unique spelling of the month of August.

A$AP Rocky treated fans to an electrifying new video for his latest track, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” directed by A$AP Rocky/AWGE. The song, released on July 21st, is a sneak peek into his highly anticipated upcoming album under A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records. Notably, the track boasts production credits from the multi-talented Pharrell Williams, adding to its allure.

Alongside the song release, Rocky collaborated with Beats to launch a campaign for the all-new Beats Studio Pro. In a short film titled “Iconic Sound,” directed and starring Rocky himself, the Beats Studio Pro takes center stage, showcasing the perfect blend of music and technology.

The excitement doesn’t end there; during his Rolling Loud performance, Rocky surprised fans with a sneak preview of three unreleased songs, including “STOLE YA FLOW,” further building anticipation for his forthcoming album.





