Bnxn Taps Popcaan For Afrobeats Track ‘Final Answer’

Dancehall star Popcaan has been featured on Afrobeats singer Bnxn’s newly-released album, Sincerely, Benson, appearing on the final track, Final Answer.

The groovy and mellow offering was produced by Leandro “Dro” Hidalgo, best known for mixing Wizkid’s Essence with Tems, Mood with Bnxn, Ginger with Burna Boy, and more.

Both Popcaan and Bnxn take time to consider their respective blessings and journey, and infuse their lyrics with biblical sentiments meant to complement the song’s rather solemn air, even as its backing instrumental carries a light-hearted feel at points.

From partially weaving Isaiah 54:17’s “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper” with a slight taunt to his detractors, Bnxn delivers an impactful and attention-grabbing bar that connects to the soul of the single, making it a Afrobeats track that could easily find favour among those who may find comfort in gospel. Other similar references, such as the harmony-heavy “Cheers to my daily bread”, ultimately set the tone for the rest of the song, and sees Popcaan following suit while maintaining a Dancehall-tinged delivery that sits right at home on the Afrobeats beat.

BNXN, Popcaan

Popcaan’s “Forever outside, Give thanks to God,” which open the song’s second verse, marries the star’s penchant for frivolity with the song’s air of spirituality and gratitude, and set the Dancehall leading man on his brand of introspection of faith-driven expressions.

Professing his connection to a higher power (“Into me heart Is where the most high lives), while reminding himself of his purpose linked to the same, sees Popcaan delivering a verse that feels almost like a sermon – which only ceases to be such when he mentions “Pretty gyal with the thick thighs” further down.

The song is ultimately a celebration of life, success and wealth, and both artists manage to seamlessly fuse elements from their respective genres to make the song an enticing offering by the unlikely pair.

Popcaan, who has collaborated with international artists on over 60 songs, released his fifth studio album Great Is He, earlier this year.

