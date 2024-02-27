Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have gone back-to-back on top of the Billboard 200. Hitting X, Ty had a swift message: “Not the 2.”

Billboard notes the album will take the top spot behind 75,000 equivalent album units moved in the second week. Vultures 1 is now the first album from West to spend multiple weeks at the top spot since his Watch the Throne album with JAY-Z.

During the tracking week ending on Feb. 22, Vultures 1 accumulated 75,000 units. Of these, 72,000 units were attributed to SEA (streaming equivalent albums), reflecting a decrease of 44% and totaling approximately 95.25 million on-demand official streams for the album’s songs. Meanwhile, album sales contributed 2,000 units, experiencing an 89% decline, and TEA (track equivalent albums) units accounted for 1,000 units, down by 25%.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 album has taken over the Billboard Hot 100. Last week, all 16 tracks from the album have made the chart.

The highest charting single was “Carnival,” debuting at No. 3. “Fuk Sumn” hit No. 23.

Just over two weeks after the album’s release, the impact on rapper Ty Dolla $ign has been noteworthy. The analytical department at NLcasinospot reports that the artist has attracted even greater audience interest than prior to the release of his joint album with Kanye West. Research shows that before the first single, he had 7,502,765 Instagram followers, but today, that number has climbed to 7,611,206—an increase of more than 100,000 in just two weeks! This represents a commendable achievement.





