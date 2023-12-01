Thandisile Hits The Right Notes With ‘Qondi’

Thandisile Sidina, an Eastern Cape born artist from KuQumbu, releases his new hit single titled ‘Qondi‘ today. ‘Qondi‘ is an Afro-Pop love song about a young man confessing his undying love for the woman of his dreams. It is an up-tempo song that is sure to be a hit at weddings, parties and clubs this festive season.

About Thandisile

Thandisile is no stranger to music. Like many other artists, he started singing at an early age at school and at church. He grew up listening to gospel, afro pop and afro jazz music. Listening to artists like Ringo, Brenda Fassie, Hugh Masekela, Ntando, he was inspired to venture into music. He recorded his first album “Ukhona Umehluko” in 2014, which didn’t do well due to lack of marketing and promotion.

In 2016 he moved to Johannesburg to seek better opportunities and the possibility of getting a record deal. He ambitiously sold his CDs on the streets of Joburg. In parking lots, taxi ranks and anywhere else he could find high traffic. As fate would have it, he unknowingly sold his CD to one of the promoters and that was the beginning of his career. Since then, he has shared the stage with artists such as Master KG, Nasty C, Kelly Khumalo, Ntando, DJ Tira and many more.

I am so excited to be releasing my music professionally, I cannot believe that it is finally happening. When I started in the music industry I never had anyone to guide me, hence my first album was not a success. This time I have been fortunate to get a team of experts in the arts industry who believe in me and are helping me to grow my career and promote my music. QONDI is my first professional single and I wrote it myself. The song was inspired by my secret love for Jessica “Qondi” Nkosi. I woke up one day and decided to write a song about her and the result is Qondi. With this single, I want to inspire people not to give up on love. ~ Thandisile

A new chapter in Music for Thandisile

Thandisile’s musical journey has been one marked by dedication and perseverance trying to make it in the music industry. ‘Qondi’ is a pivotal point in this journey. It signifies the beginning of a new chapter while building upon the foundation laid by his previous attempts of breaking into the industry, performances and events. This song stands out as a beacon in his body of work.

It is a track that touches the heart and spirit, inviting listeners, young and old, to get up dance. The song entirely written by him, focusing on creating something distinctive and exciting for listeners.

It’s a testament to his artistry and ability to captivate audiences with his unique style. It is definitely going to be an anthem at weddings, parties, clubs and stokvels. Thandisile also looks forward to releasing an EP at the end of the year.

‘Qondi’ is available on all digital platforms.

