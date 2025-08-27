Caesars Palace Times Square Commits $15 Million to Museum of Civil Rights

Caesars Palace Times Square, the joint bid from SL Green, Caesars Entertainment, JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, and Live Nation to bring a premier gaming and entertainment destination to 1515 Broadway, has announced a $15 million commitment to the Civil Rights Foundation. The funding will support the buildout of the Museum of Civil Rights, a new multicultural institution planned for Manhattan.

The museum will be dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality, showcasing art, politics, literature, music, film, and artifacts created by and for groups who have led and continue to lead the struggle for justice in New York City and the Northeast.

“Caesars Palace Times Square is more than a project—it’s a partnership with New Yorkers,” said Garrett Armwood, Vice President at SL Green. “Supporting the Museum of Civil Rights reflects our belief that progress in this city is only real when it is inclusive, and when we honor those who fought to open doors of opportunity for all.”

Reverend Al Sharpton praised the announcement, calling it a historic step. “For decades, we’ve marched, organized, and raised our voices to demand justice. Now, thanks to this historic commitment from Caesars Palace Times Square, we will have a permanent home in the heart of New York City to tell that story.”

This initiative is part of Caesars Palace Times Square’s broader $250 million investment in public benefits, which also includes commitments to public safety, workforce development, emergency medical services, and health equity across the Times Square area.

The proposed Caesars Palace Times Square would transform an existing office tower at 1515 Broadway into a state-of-the-art venue with a limited number of restaurants and hotel rooms. Designed to drive demand for neighboring businesses, the project has already secured the support of more than 300 local organizations, including restaurants, hotels, unions, residents, and Broadway stakeholders.