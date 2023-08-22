2
Babyface Celebrates Longest Running Single of All Time With “As a Matter of Fact”

Babyface continues to make his mark in the music industry, achieving endless milestones throughout his long-lasting career. With 12 Grammy wins under his belt, the singer, songwriter, and producer knows a thing or two about hit records, and continues to create magic to this day.

Now, Babyface celebrates yet another win. His newest single, “As a matter of fact,” released via P Music Group, has spent five consecutive weeks at the #1 spot on Billboard’s R&B Adult Airplay chart. This serves as Babyface’s longest-running single to date and the longest streak from a male artist in three years on this chart.

Babyface signed with P Music Group for management in April of last year, showcasing the synergy between the two and their shared vision for creating and releasing exceptional music. The success of “As a matter of Fact” is a true testament to Babyface’s undeniable talents and ability to captivate audiences worldwide with his unique sound. 

The crazy part is this is the first time Babyface reached the #1 position as a solo artist in over 26 years. “As a matter of fact” was first brought to P Music Group by Babyface’s A&R, Rika T, who also executive produced his Girls Night Out album.

Babyface states, “I am grateful and blessed to have another #1 song on Billboard’s R&B radio chart as a solo artist after 26 years. I am thankful to still be here and do what I love, creating music. It will always come back to the music.”

Michael Paran, founder & CEO of P Music Group adds, “This milestone also marks the first time a male artist has held the #1 spot for five weeks in the past three years. The last artist to achieve this same feat was also a P Music Group client, Charlie Wilson, with his single ‘One I Got’.”

Congrats Babyface, on this remarkable feat!






