Blac Youngsta Vows Revenge After His Brother is Murdered

Blac Youngsta’s brother, Tomanuel Benson, was killed at near a gas station in Memphis on Friday morning (Aug. 18). Now, Blac Youngsta is vowing revenge on those responsible.

According to RDC News, Benson was killed by a drive-by, dying upon arrival at Regional One Hospital.

Hitting Instagram, Blac Youngsta mourned his brother and issued a stern warning.

“I Love U My Baby Brother Rest Up,” Blac Youngsta wrote. “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God. Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody. 4LIFE.

“I’m Ready For Whatever Come With This Shit. It’s Ok. Don’t Feel Sorry For Me. I’m Not Gone Feel Sorry For Nobody. Only God Knows.”

He closed with “Gone Make Sure They FeelMe. I Promise. Life Will Never Be The Same.”





