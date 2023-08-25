Blueface Boxing Gym Stabbing Suspect In Custody

A report from TMZ has confirmed that the man wanted for stabbing Blueface in Kaminsky Boxing Gym earlier this week has been arrested.

Yesterday(August 23), Brandon Henry Snell, 36, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the stabbing. It has not been confirmed as to whether or not Snell was granted a bond, but at press time he is still in custody.

As earlier reported, actual cell phone footage of an altercation between Blueface and a total stranger at David Kaminsky’s Boxing Gym in California, where the unknown man appeared to pull out a weapon on the West Coast rapper. The father of Chrisean Rock’s unborn child took to social media a short time after the altercation to show the stab wound from the fight and to confirm that he was going to be ok.

The down side is that Blueface may actually have to postpone his Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis undercard fight against Salt Papi on October 14 due to the stabbing as he’s announced, but the fight hasn’t been called off as of yet.





