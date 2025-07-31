Bryson Tiller to Release The Vices on August 8 via RCA RecordsAsk ChatGPT

GRAMMY-nominated artist Bryson Tiller has officially announced The Vices, the first half of his upcoming double album Solace & The Vices. Set to drop August 8 via Trapsoul/RCA Records, the project marks a bold shift in Tiller’s evolving sound.

With production from Charlie Heat, Teddy Walton, Hitmaka, and Gravez, The Vices captures Tiller’s gritty, high-energy side, tapping into his rap roots with confidence and urgency. It offers a fresh chapter for the Louisville native, known for balancing smooth melodies with sharp lyricism.

Later this year, Tiller will release the second installment, Solace, a more introspective body of work that he describes as “my own personal therapy session.” Together, the double album explores both the chaos and clarity in Tiller’s life and artistry.

The release comes ahead of the tenth anniversary of Tiller’s breakthrough album T R A P S O U L, a landmark in modern R&B.

Tiller also appears on Chris Brown’s latest single, “It Depends,” and is currently touring as a special guest on the Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour, which runs through September with stops at venues like Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.