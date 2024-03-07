Cam Newton Talks Viral Brawl with Shaq: ‘I Just Have to be Better’

Cam Newton appeared on The Big Podcast with Shaq, and one of the conversations was about his brawl at a youth football event.

Speaking with Shaq, Cam gives background on the incident:

“So anybody who knows me know I’m a product of my environment, born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. What you saw was grown men. Those weren’t kids. So that narrative was familiar coaching, and it got chippy. For me, that’s not the first time that happens. And honestly, knowing my world, that probably won’t be the last, I think looking back at it, yeah. People see like, ‘Yeah, Cam standing on business. Yeah, cam had Bobby pins in his head.’ Those are all funny things, but when I look at it, it’s like, man, it could have got ugly on both sides. The type of person, when I feel triggered, I react. It’s not, come on Shaq, let’s go get ’em. Come on, let’s go. I’m not that person. You say something to me and I go, I don’t think, and that’s the issue. And that’s where my whole support was kind of caught off guard. We were talking, something was said and then it was like, Hey, hey, where you going? I’m going to use the restroom.”

He later added, “I just have to be better. And I want to use this as an example for athletes, entertainers, people of influence. … That is high a target to people where you just want to chill out with your friends.”

Cam Newton opens up about the recent incident that occurred at his camp. 👇 Watch our newest episode here: pic.twitter.com/osdPItzBIU — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) March 6, 2024

Earlier this week, the former All-Pro quarterback has released an apology, stating he apologized to anyone affected.

“There’s no excuse,” Newton said on his 4th and 1 Podcast. “It’s really not, ’cause it could’ve been a melee, more violence could’ve stemmed from that and it’s just not called for. And on top of that, it’s echoing something that’s been permeating for years — black people. Why it gotta be at a black event? You know what I’m saying? And I can easily play the victim and I’m not going to do that.”

He added, “I have to use my power to empower the next generation. That’s all I wanna do. I wanna use what I’ve been through as information to change the narrative because to be honest, these are a lot of children’s way out of their situation.”

You can hear the full apology below.

Cam Newton apologizes for the fight at last weekend’s We Ball 7v7 tournament. “There’s no excuse, it’s really not.” pic.twitter.com/ECkjyjUFfs — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 1, 2024

Soon the Cam Newton brawl from last weekend will float on into “Remember when….” land. None of the parties involved have decided to press charges.

According to TMZ, Newton declined to press charges, while the other men also sidestepped the offer.

“Neither Mr. Newton or any of the other involved persons who remained on scene indicated that they required medical attention or wished to pursue criminal charges,” reads a statement from the Atlanta Police Department. “The responding officers completed an information only incident report to document what had occurred. At this time, it is unknown how or why the scuffle occurred.”

The fight allegedly stems from trash talk from Newton to other people in attendance at the 7-on-7 tournament.

Netwon was standing at the top of the stairs in the video when three people began to push the 2015 NFL MVP, and he attempted to defend himself. The ordeal was quickly broken up by security at the We Ball Sports x DynastyU 7v7 event at B.E.S.T. Academy.

Newton’s 15-and-under team did with the event’s championship.

Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and no one else recording a NFL reception, rush attempt or pass attempt. He’s used to being a one man army, so you are delulu if you thought some guys jumping him was gonna phase him. Hat didn’t even move. pic.twitter.com/i321xmZTyE — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 25, 2024

Man involved in Cam Newton fight dissed the former NFL MVP Quarterback before incident: “Non-throwing ass Atlanta hero quarterback cannot beat me.”pic.twitter.com/97ulR7SOaK — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) February 26, 2024





