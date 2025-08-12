13
Chance the Rapper Announces ‘And We Back Tour’ Supporting ‘Star Line’ Album

2025-08-12Last Updated: 2025-08-12
Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper has announced his And We Back Tour, a 15-city North American headlining run promoted by Live Nation. The tour kicks off September 26 in Houston, Texas, with stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

In New York, Chance will perform at the iconic Rooftop at Pier 17, known for its open-air setting and city skyline views. The tour also features a special hometown show in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, a scenic lakeside venue. The tour concludes on October 20 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Presales begin August 12 with Citi and Verizon cardmembers gaining early access. General ticket sales start August 15. Full tour details and tickets are available at chancestuff.com.

The tour supports Chance’s new album, Star Line, out August 15. The independent project, created with longtime producer DexLvL, blends hip-hop, soul, and experimental sounds inspired by Chance’s travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and beyond. The lead single, “Tree,” featuring Lil Wayne and Smino, addresses cannabis justice and racial inequality.

Star Line is available for pre-order alongside a special merch collection at chancestuff.com.


