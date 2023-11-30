[WATCH] Tamar Braxton Reunites With Fiancé And Takes Blame For Their Breakup

Tamar Braxton is back with her fiance Jeremy “Jr” Robinson after they had a public breakup with him announcing he was moving on. The award-winning singer took “accountability” for their breakup on Instagram Live as JR sat nearby off-camera. During the livestream, he asked Tamar why they broke up. She immediately pointed the finger at herself. “We broke up because of me, and because he announced it, it looked a certain way,” Tamar revealed.

She continued, “He announced the breakup, the breakup happened because of me.” Braxton continued, describing how she’s decided to take “accountability” for her role in the situation. “That’s a good man, and I’m so grateful that things played out the way that it has played out. And I think we need to normalize us females when it’s us,” she added. “I’m not blaming myself, I’m taking accountability.”

This comes just a few weeks after he was spotted on a date with Love And Hip Hop Atlanta star Tommie Lee.

