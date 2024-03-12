Russ Announces ‘It Was You All Along’ Tour with 6LACK and Melii

Multi-platinum artist Russ has unveiled his highly anticipated 2024 It Was You All Along tour across North America, featuring fellow artists 6LACK and Melii on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 10-date tour will kick off on Friday, May 31, in Seattle, WA, at Climate Pledge Arena, with stops in Oakland, Inglewood, Denver, Toronto, and more, before concluding on Friday, June 28, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The It Was You All Along tour supports Russ’s latest project, SANTIAGO, which debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release on August 23, 2023. With an impressive career boasting 22 billion streams and 25 million singles sold, Russ continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his signature sound and lyrical prowess.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Monday, March 11 at 1 PM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week, leading up to the general on sale starting on Friday, March 15 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

Fans can anticipate an electrifying experience as Russ, 6LACK, and Melii join forces to deliver unforgettable performances on stage. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible musical journey.





