Chance the Rapper Debuts Soulful “Space and Time”

2025-05-22Last Updated: 2025-05-22
Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper made a powerful return to The Voice stage, debuting his new single “Space and Time” during the season finale. The heartfelt performance gave fans a first listen to one of the most introspective tracks from his upcoming Star Line project.

Blending poetic lyricism with soulful delivery, “Space and Time” reflects on love, identity, and the passage of time, marking a mature and personal chapter in Chance’s evolving artistry.


