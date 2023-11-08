WATCH: Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain Hit Philadelphia Eagles Game Together

Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain are again catching eyes after the two hit the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game together. The sighting of the two fueled rumors about the status of the marriage of Remy and Papoose.

Remy Ma was spotted at an Eagles game with who fans thought was Papoose…turns out it was that other man, Eazy Da Block Captain… pic.twitter.com/jEKHWvH33p — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) November 7, 2023

In September, Remy Ma’s Chrome 23 Battle Rap showcase ‘I Do What I Want’ featuring Geechi Gotti and Eazy the Block Captain had the internet buzzing. Geechi brought up alleged rumors that Remy Ma was cheating on her husband Papoose with Eazy the Block Captain. In the viral verse heard around the internet, Geechi talks to Remy claiming Papoose fought Eazy.

Now video surfaces of Remy and Eazy together on stage and Eazy responds to Geechie during the battle and critics are claiming— Eazy didn’t deny the allegations.

Watch below.

Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain not beating them allegations at all. pic.twitter.com/NeDcjxAD9U — girl, your bd is a zero| BONGOSSSS💕 (@theeemprasss) September 17, 2023

Watch the controversial verse below.

Courtney B contributed to this report.






