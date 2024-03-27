23
Diddy’s Legal Team Blasts ‘Overuse of Military-Level Force’ in Raids of His Home

140 1 minute read

Diddy and his legal team have released a statement following the raids of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. In a statement, attorney Aaron Dyer stated federal authorities used “military-level force” in the raid’s execution.

You can read the full statement below:

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.

This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

In the raid, electronic devices were confiscated. Diddy is being investigated for sex trafficking by the Southern District of New York.






