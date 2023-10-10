The 9ine Connects With Rubi Rose On New Song ‘Obsessed With Me’

Rubi Rose found her “bad man” in Jamaica after all, after teaming up with Dancehall artist 9ine on a new single Obsessed With Me. The American rapper/model linked up with 9ine for the Shane Creative-music video released on Sunday.

In scenes highlighting popular spots such as The Margaritaville Beach Resort and The Conch Pearl in Nassau, Bahamas, the two artists turn up their affection while indulging in playful shenanigans throughout the island.

“Every time we talk, you’re speaking sexually. It’s like you’re becoming obsessed with me …” 9ine sings in his verses of the song.

Rose meets his flow in sultry raps, “I know you like it when I’m throwing it back. I got you moving like you don’t know how to act. I’m doing it right, you’re acting like a fan, I’m changing your life.”

The 19-year-old Jamaican star revealed in August that the new collab with Rubi Rose would be the lead song on his upcoming 9-track EP.

Thanks to music producer Rvssian, 9ine shared that he met Rose at his Miami-based studio. The former video vixen said she loved the young talent’s growing music catalog, which was all it took for 9ine to want to “cook up” some music with her.

“The energy did just connect from the start … nutt’n never force, mi just say make it happen and we make it happen,” the deejay told the Let’s Be Honest podcast.

After Turn Me On with Jada Kingdom, which now stands at 11 million YouTube views, fans were reminded of how well 9ine connects with female collaborators.

“Big up the 9ine, he has proven to be a mainstream dancehall artist with these latest collabs ,” one YouTube viewer said.

Another added, “Big up 9ine, this is smooth, love the vibe, we need one with #9ine & #shenseea now .”

“This is a vibe 🔥,” said another.

Press play on the new music video for Obsessed With Me with 9ine and Rubi Rose above: