Yung Bleu Invests $2.6 Million Into Moon Boy University

Yung Bleu has always proved successful as an independent artist, boasting catastrophic numbers on his hit records on YouTube and streaming. Now, he’s bossing up even more.

The Alabama rapper recently announced the opening of Moon Boy University, his new content development facility, recording studio, and creative hub. Based in Atlanta, Moon Boy University occupies over 24,000 square feet and offers marketing, distribution, and management services for artists and influencers. In fact, Bleu has invested $2.6 million into this new venture, the first black-owned compound of this capacity.

Set to rival influencer powerhouses such as Viral Nation and Hype House, Moon Boy University recently acquired high-profile clientele such as country artist Kirk Jay, comedian Grasa100, and more. Their slogan is “a home for all creators,” offering the same services you would receive at a major label.

Bleu states, “Many influencers have a great following, but sometimes we lack the resources to create a professional production. Professional production costs. They have amazing ideas. We come in on the content development side to where okay, you got the following. You got ideas, you just need to have the backing. We’ll shoot whatever you want to do. Let’s come up with cool ideas with our creative and marketing team, and actually produce.”

Beyond the services offered, Bleu offers his own personal relationship to Moonboy University, strategizing and offering advice based off his own experiences in the music industry. His goal is to maximize your potential, giving you resources to fully execute your content while monetizing your content. He also pledges to spend $1 million towards content production over the next two years.

Visit moonyboyuniversity.com for more information.





