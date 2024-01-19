Chloe Bailey Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Pregnant Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey’s baby is here, and now she and those close to her are pulling out footage from her pregnancy. The latest to deliver a video is her sister, Chloe Bailey.

In the video, Chloe and Halle are dancing to Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy,” with Halle’s stomach showing during the turn-up session.

Earlier this month, Halle Bailey confirmed what fans long speculated, she was pregnant. She and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, announced the birth of their son Halo on Instagram.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

DDG shared, “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo.”





