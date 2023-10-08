[WATCH] Chrisean Rock Exposes Issues With Blueface In New Video ‘Baby Father Drama’

Chrisean Rock has been through a lot since she first stepped on the scene with her now baby daddy west coast rapper Blueface. Now Chrisean is revealing more of her issues with Blueface in her new music video for “Baby Father Drama”. After a back and forth over Blueface allegedly exposing her one-month-old son’s genitals on social media, once again the reality rapper has had enough.

Chrisean Rock posted her new video on her YouTube channel for ‘Baby Father Drama’. The song’s title an obvious a play on the name of Blueface’s latest track, which is called “Baby Momma Drama.”

In the DeCarlo-produced track, Chrisean Rock calls out the Los Angeles rapper for posting their son, Chrisean Malone Jr.’s genitals on X, trying to control her through money and more.

“No weapon formed against us shall prosper/Fatherless child left with no option,” Chrisean Rock raps at the 0:38-mark of the video below. “You really think posting that picture was fair/Deep down you know that s**t was sick, you need to care/You a bitter baby father, that s**t clear.”

Chrisean Rock continues: “Business ain’t business cause you’d rather be toxic/F**k the money/When I left, I left with empty pockets/So made new money/F**k the victim card b***h I got options.”

Chrisean calls Blueface a bitter baby father & her son a fatherless child in new song “Junior” pic.twitter.com/RBc1MiKTpw — HOUSE OF BLUES (@house0fblues) September 25, 2023

