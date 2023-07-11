CJ Wallace Uncovers Father’s Legacy In New Documentary About The Notorious B.I.G.

A new documentary about the Notorious B.I.G. — told through the lens of his son who was just five months old when the illustrious rapper died — is in the works.

Hollywood Reporter reports that Time Studios is producing Understanding Christopher Wallace, which promises “an intimate look at the untold life story of one of the greatest rappers to ever live … from the perspective of the son who never knew him.”

Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace in New York City, was shot to death in March 1997. C.J. Wallace, the rapper’s son with Grammy-winning R&B singer Faith Evans, was born in Oct. 1996.

“Over the past few years, I realized my personal journey is connected to understanding who Christopher George Latore Wallace was outside of his big rap persona,” C.J. Wallace said in a statement. “I am on a journey to fully understand the world he lived in and the massive impact he had on American and Black history and by doing so, I can ensure that I honor his hopes and dreams while I build and create my own legacy for future generations of Wallaces.”

Time Studios say the documentary “is a dual narrative that navigates between the lives of both Christopher Jr. and Sr. – from the 2020’s back to the 1980’s – exploring concepts of identity, legacy, and fatherhood. As C. J. chases a deeper understanding of his own destiny, his quest uncovers a more holistic portrait of his dad than the world has ever known.”

Evans, Lil Kim, Jadakiss, Lil Cease and others participate and speak with C.J. Wallace in the doc.

“The Notorious B.I.G. had such an immense impact on not only music, but also on popular culture as a whole. But this film is about so much more than that,” Loren Hammonds, head of documentary at Time Studios, said in a statement. “It’s about fatherhood, loss, and love. It’s incredibly special to be able to let audiences learn about the man behind the myth through C.J.’s eyes, and we’re very proud to play a part in carrying on Christopher Wallace’s inimitable legacy.”





