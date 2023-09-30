Yo Gotti’s CMG The Label Drops ‘Gangsta Art 2’ Album

CMG The Label has unveiled the highly-anticipated Gangsta Art 2, the sequel to their star-studded compilation album. This project is now available for streaming on all major platforms through CMG Records/Interscope.

The album features an eclectic mix of dynamic collaborations and solo tracks from the label’s CEO, Yo Gotti, and an All-Star roster including Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, and Lehla Samia. It also includes special guest appearances from Sexyy Red, Fivio Foreign, Gloss Up, BIG30, and more.

With 18 songs in total, Gangsta Art 2 highlights the label’s versatility. Listeners can expect fiery bars from Yo Gotti on tracks like “Fire Us,” “Soldier,” and “Foundation,” while Lehla Samia showcases her sultry voice on “You Want It.” Notable tracks also include GloRilla’s collaboration with Fivio Foreign on “Cha Cha Cha,” which merges their distinctive styles.

Leading up to the album’s release, GloRilla set the tone with “Wrong One,” featuring Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon, Aleza, and Tay Keith. Moneybagg Yo followed with “Big Dawg,” a memorable track with Sexyy Red featuring a mesmerizing hook.

Gangsta Art 2 follows the success of the label’s first compilation album, Gangsta Art, which dropped in July 2022. It featured collaborations with artists like Kodak Black, Coi Leray, BIG30, and more, earning praise and accolades. Additionally, GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” gained over 13 million views and 7 million streams on Spotify alone, and the collaborative effort “Big League” by Gotti, Moneybagg, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa became the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.





